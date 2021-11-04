Judge rules on motions ahead of opening statements in Ahmaud Arbery slaying trial

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Twelve jurors, along with four alternates, will be seated and sworn in Friday, when opening statements are expected in the trial of the three men accused of chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery, according to the judge.

Ahead of opening statements, the court on Thursday went over motions introduced by both sides of the case.

As of noon, Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley had granted two requests by the state — a motion to eliminate the defense’s use of force expert witness and a motion forbidding the defense from trying to use the evidence in a toxicology report to talk about Arbery’s mental health.

The state never planned to use Abery’s toxicology report, prosecutors said, because there was nothing in his system except a small amount of THC. The defense argued THC can cause aggression and confrontational behavior.

Jason Sheffield, an attorney for Travis McMichael, said the toxicology report with THC could come in if attorneys find an expert who can speak to the effect of THC without addressing Arbery’s mental health issues.

On the use of force expert, the state said that having this expert testimony would be confusing and misleading because none of the defendants were law enforcement officers.

The defense argued Travis McMichael’s 10 years of experience in the U.S. Coast Guard doesn’t just go away and it didn’t matter if they were police officers or private citizens.

Outside the courtroom, family members and supporters of Arbery on Thursday morning again rallied outside the Glynn County Courthouse, demanding justice as the trial moved past jury selection.

The Transformative Justice Coalition also commented about the judge ruling Wednesday that he’ll seat one Black juror and 11 white jurors to decide the trial.

“This is the Thursday after what we now call the ‘Infamous Wednesday.’ ‘Infamous Wednesday’ will go down in history as the day that white defense attorneys were allowed to defend white vigilantes by excluding 11 of the 12 Black jurors from service for reasons that make zero sense,” said Barbra Arnwine, president and CEO of the Transformative Justice Coalition.

The Transformative Justice Coalition is planning to march from the courthouse through downtown Brunswick starting at 2 p.m., and News4Jax was told members of Arbery’s family will be there, as well.

Attorney Ben Crump released a statement Thursday morning, saying, in part: “A jury should reflect the community. Brunswick is 55% Black, so it’s outrageous that Black jurors were intentionally excluded to create such an imbalanced jury in a cynical effort to help these cold-blooded killers escape justice.”

The judge said that “this court has found there appears to be intentional discrimination in the panel,” but Walmsley said his ability to change the jury’s racial makeup was limited because defense attorneys were able to give nonracial reasons for their decisions to strike the potential Black jurors.

Arbery was fatally shot after a white father and son, Gregory and Travis McMichael, spotted the 25-year-old Black man running through their neighborhood outside the port city of Brunswick on Feb. 23, 2020. They armed themselves and pursued him in a pickup truck, and then a white neighbor, Bryan, joined the chase in another truck. No one was charged until two months later, after Bryan’s cellphone video of the chase and shooting leaked online and stirred a national outcry.

Defense attorneys say the McMichaels and Bryan committed no crimes. They say Arbery had been recorded by security cameras inside a nearby house and they suspected him of stealing. Greg McMichael told police his son opened fire in self-defense after Arbery attacked with his fists and grappled for Travis McMichael’s shotgun.

Investigators have said Arbery was unarmed and there’s no evidence he had stolen anything.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.