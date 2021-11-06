Nor’easter downpours, winds batter Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Cold downpours and whipping winds are battering the First Coast Saturday morning as a weekend Nor’easter delivers a Florida soaking.

Coastal flood warnings, heavy surf, gale, and inland wind warnings are in effect along all of the Florida and Georgia coastal areas, including all inland tidal areas.

Saturday morning, rough surf and dangerous rip currents churned just offshore.

MORE: Tracking wind, rain, and high tide

Few people were seen on the beach but some appeared undeterred from their morning exercise. An Atlantic Beach swimming group said their daily morning swim would go off as planned too.

However, lifeguards are warning people to stay off the sand and out of the water due to the dangerous conditions.

Tides will be higher than normal and onshore winds are blowing due to the alignment of the new moon with the moon’s closest approach to Earth. These tides are known as King tides. Beach erosion and hazardous currents are expected to linger up to several days after the system moves through.

Ad

No rain is expected Sunday for the Jacksonville Jaguars game against the Buffalo Bills.