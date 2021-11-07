St. Johns River Ferry shuts down temporarily due to rough waters

MAYPORT, Fla. – The St. Johns River Ferry was shut down Sunday morning due to unsafe water conditions, the Jacksonville Transportation Authority announced.

JTA said around 11 a.m. the move was temporary and made “in the best interest of crew and passengers.”

The service will resume as soon as conditions improve, JTA said, but it wasn’t clear how long that would be.

After two cold days filled with rain, wind and flooding, Northeast Florida will see conditions slowly improve on Sunday, according to the News4Jax weather team.