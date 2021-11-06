Weather Alert continues today, the sun will come out...tomorrow

Weather Authority Alert continues with widespread rain and strong wind. The main impacts continue along our beaches and coastal counties. Wind and rain will slowly subside today, clearing late. Partly cloudy, cool and breezy Sunday.

Saturday: Weather Alert day as the nor’easter slowly moves offshore. Wind and rain impact, especially along our beaches and rivers. Flooding possible along area rivers and our beaches at times of high tide. Rainfall amounts for coastal zones will average 1-2 inches, some areas could see higher amounts. Wind, NE 20-30 with gust to 50 mph. Afternoon highs in the 50s. Rain will come to an end late this evening, overnight.

Sunday: WE’RE GETTING AN EXTRA HOUR! Don’t forget to set your clocks and check the batteries in your smoke detectors. Less wind, more sun. A cool start with clearing skies and wake up temperatures in the 40s. A minor windchill will be felt as northwest wind continues at 10-15 mph. Afternoon highs under partly cloudy skies in the 60s. Clearing skies tonight with sunny skies expected for the start of the week,

Ad

Looking ahead: The work week will start with sunny skies and cool temperatures.

7am 47

8am 48

9am 49

10am 50

12pm 52

3pm 53

5pm 50

8pm 49

10pm 48

11pm 47

Sunrise: 7:45 am

Sunset: 6:35 pm