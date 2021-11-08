18-year-old arrested for deadly shooting at Arlington apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office made an arrest over the weekend for a fatal shooting last month in Arlington. The shooting at the San Remo apartments on Wednesday, September 29, ended with the death of 18-year-old Dorian Hamilton.

According to the arrest report, 18-year-old Robert Harris was arrested on Saturday, November 6 and charged with third degree murder and attempt to buy marijuana. JSO said the two were acquaintances and this was a marijuana deal that ended in the deadly shooting.