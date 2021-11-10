Gov. DeSantis considering lawsuit to stop migrant flights into Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday he’s looking into ways to stop planes with migrants from landing in Florida.

His office said a 24-year-old man from Honduras posed as a teenager at the border and was put on a flight to Jacksonville back in August. That man, Yery Noel Medina-Ulloa, is now accused of killing a father of four in Arlington last month.

There are now lots of questions about these flights.

News4Jax asked the governor about it on Wednesday when he held a news conference at a Jacksonville charter school.

His office said 78 flights have come to Florida from the southern border.

“One of the things concerning to me, look you can’t prove any of this stuff, they were bringing flights in May and June we found out here. Why was that? Jacksonville, you saw what they had to deal with some of the COVID stuff. Why? Why not let folks alone? There’s absolutely, we’re going to have action on a wide variety of fronts,” DeSantis said.

The federal government controls the airspace so DeSantis said he’s looking at ways to block charter planes from landing.

He says he’s also considering filing a lawsuit.