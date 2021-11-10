Judge decides Corrine Brown will have court-appointed attorney

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown was back in federal court on Wednesday when it was decided she would have a court-appointed attorney in the case.

Brown, whose conviction on fraud and tax charges was overturned earlier this year, is still set to go on trial again next year.

News4Jax got a chance to talk with Brown as she arrived at the courthouse. She didn’t say a lot about the case, but she told her supporters to “continue to pray for me.” She also said, “God is on my side.”

In the courtroom, Brown didn’t say anything. The hearing was about the status of her legal representation.

Attorney William Kent represented Brown for her appeal and has been representing her since the conviction was overturned but is not going to represent her at the trial.

He told the court that Brown has been interviewing four possible replacements, but money is a factor.

Brown has paid approximately $42,000 in restitution and penalties to the court and some victims since her 2017 conviction on fraud and tax charges.

Since her conviction was overturned, she and her attorneys argue she should get that money back — which could help pay for legal representation.

But that is still up in the air and could take time to sort out. That is why the judge decided to appoint an attorney at taxpayers’ expense. The judge, her attorneys and court personnel reviewed Brown’s financial status in private. We know she still receives her congressional pension. After the closed portion of the hearing, the judge said he believes she qualifies for a court-appointed attorney.

Brown’s new trial date is still set for February. There could be some hearings beforehand, as the judge could get a status of where things stand.