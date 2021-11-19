Community members pay their respects to fallen JFRD engineer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Community members on Friday paid their respects to a fallen Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department engineer.

Michael Freeland, 36, collapsed last week while trying to rescue a U-Haul driver who was involved in a crash. Freeland later died at a hospital.

There was a public viewing from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Shiloh Metropolitan Baptist Church on West Beaver Street.

The funeral service is set for 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.

He will be buried at Evergreen Cemetery on North Main Street.

Freeland had been with JFRD for seven years and was working at Fire Station 73.

He is the third JFRD member who died in the line of duty this year.