61º
wjxt logo

LIVE

Local News

Community members pay their respects to fallen JFRD engineer

Jim Piggott, Reporter

Tags: Jacksonville
Michael Freeland

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Community members on Friday paid their respects to a fallen Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department engineer.

Michael Freeland, 36, collapsed last week while trying to rescue a U-Haul driver who was involved in a crash. Freeland later died at a hospital.

There was a public viewing from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Shiloh Metropolitan Baptist Church on West Beaver Street.

The funeral service is set for 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.

He will be buried at Evergreen Cemetery on North Main Street.

Freeland had been with JFRD for seven years and was working at Fire Station 73.

He is the third JFRD member who died in the line of duty this year.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jim Piggott is the reporter to count on when it comes to city government and how it will affect the community.

email

facebook

twitter