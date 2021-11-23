Group prays for Ahmaud Arbery’s family, jurors, community

As the jury in the trial of three men charged with murder in the death of Ahmaud Arbery deliberated inside the Glynn County Courthouse on Tuesday, clergy members, activists and community members gathered outside.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – As the jury in the trial of three men charged with murder in the death of Ahmaud Arbery deliberated inside the Glynn County Courthouse on Tuesday, clergy members, activists and community members gathered outside.

Faith leaders from different denominations and from across the community came together about 5:30 p.m. for a grace vigil, which was held by Glynn Clergy for Equity.

More than a hundred people prayed, sang hymns and lit candles.

News4JAX spoke with Rabbi Rachael Bregman, with Temple Beth Tefilloh, who is a member of the Glynn Clergy for Equity and who has been outside the courthouse throughout the whole trial.

“These are fairly uncertain and anxious times everywhere and especially here. As we are waiting for this verdict to come out, we know there will be a big reaction no matter what that verdict is, and we as the clergy are here to look after everyone we can,” Bregman said.

The group prayed for the jurors, Arbery’s family and the community. The group also stressed the importance of patience, as people from near and far are anxiously waiting for the verdict.

“I think one thing we have to do is have some patience. I heard someone over there say, ‘I hope it’s quick justice.’ And I said, ‘We want it to be right. We want it to be true, and sometimes that takes time,’” said Minister Jane Page, with Unitarian-Universalist Church.

Everything has been peaceful, and faith leaders want to keep everything peaceful as jurors deliberate and after the verdict is announced.