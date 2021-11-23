Jury begins deliberations in trial over Ahmaud Arbery’s killing

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Prosecutors went before a jury one last time Tuesday before the panel began deliberations in the trial of three white men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

The prosecution got the final word in the case of the 25-year-old Black man’s death because it carries the burden of proving its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski told jurors in her final closing arguments Tuesday that the three men charged in Arbery’s killing had no right to claim self-defense because they were the ones who provoked a confrontation with Arbery while he was running in their neighborhood.

“You can’t claim self-defense if you are the unjustified aggressor,” Dunikoski said. “Who started this? It wasn’t Ahmaud Arbery.”

Prosecutors and defense attorneys spent hours on Monday delivering closing arguments that spilled into a second day.

Ad

COMPLETE COVERAGE: The Ahmaud Arbery case

After the prosecution wrapped up, Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley gave instructions to the disproportionately white jury on how to apply the law before it retired to the jury room just before 11:30 a.m. at the Glynn County courthouse in the port city of Brunswick. Deliberations began just before noon.

The case has drawn a national media spotlight to the small coastal Georgia city and rows of national media cameras were lined up outside the courthouse on Tuesday.

Arbery’s killing became part of a larger national reckoning on racial injustice after a graphic video of his death leaked online two months later.

Ad

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael grabbed guns and pursued Arbery in a pickup truck after spotting him running through their subdivision on Feb. 23, 2020. A neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, joined the chase and recorded the video of Travis McMichael opening fire as Arbery threw punches and grabbed for McMichael's shotgun.

No one was charged in the killing until Bryan’s video leaked and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case from local police. All three men are charged with murder and other offenses.

Dunikoski said Tuesday that the McMichaels and Bryan threatened Arbery both with their pickup trucks and by pointing a shotgun at him before the final confrontation in which Arbery threw punches and grabbed for the gun.

She also said there was no evidence Arbery had committed crimes in the defendants’ neighborhood. She said he was never seen stealing anything the five times he was recorded by security cameras in an unfinished home under construction from which he was seen running.

Ad

“You’ve got lumber, you’ve got all this stuff,” Dunikoski said. “Mr. Arbery never shows up with a bag. He doesn’t pull up with a U-haul. ... All he does is wander around for a few minutes and then leave.”

The prosecutor told jurors someone can only make a citizen’s arrest in “emergency situations” where a crime is happening “right then and there.”

Dunikoski then put two photos up on the screen -- one photo of Arbery alive and the other of him dead and said the McMichaels and Bryan “turned this young man into that young man.”

Defense attorneys objected to Dunikoski’s explanation of citizen’s arrest because they contend the McMichaels had reason to suspect Arbery had stolen items from the home. They said the owner discovered the items missing before he installed security cameras.

“This is a misstatement of the law and the argument is improper,” Franklin Hogue, an attorney for Greg McMichael, told the judge. “There’s no way we can fix it” before the jury, he said, because defense attorneys finished their closing arguments Monday.

Ad

The judge denied the motion for mistrial.

Defense attorneys used their closing arguments Monday to argue that the McMichaels were attempting a legal citizen’s arrest when they set off after Arbery, seeking to detain and question him as a suspected burglar after he was seen running from a nearby home under construction.

Attorney Jason Sheffield said his client, Travis McMichael, fired his shotgun in self-defense after Arbery charged at him, threw punches and tried to grab the weapon. Sheffield called Arbery's death a tragedy, but one that was his own fault.

Attorneys for the other two defendants blamed Arbery as well. Laura Hogue, an attorney for Greg McMichael, said Arbery “chose to fight.” Kevin Gough, who represents Bryan, questioned why Arbery didn't call for help if he was in danger.

Ad

“Maybe that’s because Mr. Arbery doesn’t want help,” Gough said.

Arbery had enrolled at a technical college and was preparing at the time to study to become an electrician like his uncles.