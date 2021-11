What's Thanksgiving without the perfect dessert? We're going with the All-American apple pie, and we're starting with the perfect crust recipe from Bread & Board.

We’re making the all-American dessert: apple pie, and we’re starting with the key ingredient -- the perfect pie crust.

Here are the ingredients you’ll need, and watch the video above for more from Bread & Board co-owner Jonathan Cobbs on making the perfect pie.

Flakey Buttery Pie Crust :

2 ½ cups (325 grams) all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon sugar, optional

1 cup (230 grams) very cold unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch cubes (2 sticks)

4 to 8 tablespoons ice water