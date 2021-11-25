71º
Jacksonville Light Boat Parade returns Thanksgiving weekend

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local holiday tradition is making its return on Thanksgiving weekend.

The Jacksonville Light Boat Parade will be held on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 6:00 p.m. on the St. Johns River. The event will also feature The 904 Pop Up from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. at Riverfront Plaza.

The water parade has been a holiday tradition for more than 30 years.

Eventgoers will watch a fleet of boats decorated and lit up with holiday lights as they cruise down the St. Johns River. The night ends with a fireworks show featuring “waterfalls” off of the Main Street and Acosta Bridges.

Participants will be judged on overall look and decoration composition.

