Woman facing murder charge after man fatally shot at Brentwood home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman who was being questioned after she told police that she shot a man inside a Brentwood home has been arrested, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police said officers were dispatched to West 21st Street on Monday morning. They were met by the woman who said she had shot someone, and a short time later they found a 35-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The Sheriff’s Office said firefighters were called to the scene to render aid, but the man died from his injuries.

Investigators said the woman who first met with police, Tiara Hall, was taken to the Sheriff’s Office for questioning. Following the interview, police said, Hall was arrested and charged with murder.

JSO said it is not looking for anyone else that is involved in the shooting but it is asking for the community’s help. If anyone has information in reference to the shooting, they are asked to contact JSO or Crime Stoppers.