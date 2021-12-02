Jacksonville’s inspector general sues city

Lisa Green, head of the city of Iacksonville Inspector General's Office, is on paid administrative leave.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The woman tasked to investigate wrongdoing by city agencies and employees — who has been put on leave — is now suing the city to get back on the job.

Lisa Green, Jacksonville’s inspector general, was put on administrative leave in November because of complaints filed by office staff against her.

Two others in the office are also on leave.

It all centers on finger-pointing over workplace ethics.

A committee is investigating the allegations. It’s made up of members of various city agencies, including a county judge. That committee has also named an interim inspector general to run the office while Green is on leave.

Green and her attorney filed a lawsuit and a motion for an injunction last month, arguing the committee that suspended her doesn’t have the authority to do so.

The city was just served with the lawsuit yesterday. No hearings have yet been set in the case.