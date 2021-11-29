City committee to address more complaints involving Jacksonville’s inspector general

Lisa Green, head of the city of Iacksonville Inspector General's Office, is on paid administrative leave.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On Tuesday, a city committee will discuss additional complaints involving Jacksonville’s inspector general, the person responsible for investigating wrongdoings in city government.

Inspector general Lisa Green was put on administrative leave earlier this month after initial complaints were filed against her by members of her staff.

Although the complaints are not yet public, News4JAX has learned one of the initial complaints was filed by the number two person in her office.

Nothing has been made public yet about the additional complaints that have been filed.

A city committee has named an interim inspector general to run the office while Green is on leave.