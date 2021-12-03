Church rocked by triple homicide seeks healing in wake of tragic loss

CALLAHAN, Fla. – A day after a tragedy rocked the members of Hodges Boulevard Presbyterian Church, a message of mourning was posted on the church’s website.

The director of music at the church, William Broyles, has been charged with fatally shooting his 57-year-old wife, 27-year-old daughter and 28-year-old son at their home in Callahan.

The message on the church’s website said Broyles has been part of the church staff for 23 years “and this was completely out of character.”

“We mourn this devastating loss to the church, Bill’s remaining family, and the larger community,” the post said. “We ask that you would hold the members of the Broyles family, our church family, and Bill himself in your prayers regarding this tragedy.”

A prayer vigil will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday in the church’s sanctuary.

Broyles’ bio on the staff page of the church website describes him as a happily married church musician.

The staff page indicates Broyles holds a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial engineering and has worked in the aerospace and medical device industries.

“Bill has been happily married for 30 years to Candace and they have three children, sons Evan and Aaron and daughter Cara, along with three crazy Corgi pups,” his bio reads. “In his free time, Bill enjoys all types of outdoor activities, reworking older cars, and home and garden projects.”

A statement that police said Broyles made to investigators was redacted from his arrest report, but a paragraph in the report reads: “...William Broyles committed an act that was imminently dangerous to another, and he demonstrated a depraved mind without regard for human life, causing the death of Candace, Cara, and Aaron.”

The bio notes that Broyles began studying piano and organ at an early age at Coatesville Presbyterian Church in Southeastern Pennsylvania. It states he participated in the marching and concert bands, orchestra, drama and touring vocal groups.

“Bill believes that music was created by God for his Glory and that the church stands as a witness to the grace and lordship of Jesus when our music glorifies him in worship and life,” the bio reads.

News4JAX contacted the church’s pastor, who declined to comment.

Broyles is being held without bond in the Nassau County Jail and is on suicide watch. Leeper said there was no history of domestic issues at his home address.