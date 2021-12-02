Man charged with killing wife, daughter, son in Nassau County home appointed public defender

A 57-year-old Nassau County man accused of fatally shooting his wife and his adult son and daughter in their Callahan home appeared before a judge Thursday morning on charges of second-degree murder.

CALLAHAN, Fla. – Disclaimer: This story contains details that some will find graphic. Discretion is advised.

A 57-year-old Nassau County man accused of fatally shooting his wife and his adult son and daughter in their Callahan home appeared before a judge Thursday morning on charges of second-degree murder.

William Conway Broyles was ordered to be held without bond and was appointed a public defender.

Broyles appeared via video conference from the jail (Press play above to watch the full first appearance). He was barefoot in a long, padded green smock typically used on inmates that require more personalized attention. He showed no emotion and his tone was matter-of-fact as he responded to the judge’s questions.

The public defender representing him during the first appearance warned him before he left the room not to speak about the case on the phone or with any cellmates because both calls and his cellmates are “being recorded.”

Broyles’ next court date was set for Dec. 21.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said Wednesday that Broyles called 911 to report shooting his family and deputies found him lying in the driveway of the home unarmed when they arrived.

“This case is just tragic. It just, it’s crazy. It just doesn’t make sense,” Leeper said.

He said authorities were called to the Spring Lake Estates neighborhood in Callahan at about 7:15 a.m. and found Broyles’ 57-year-old wife shot in the living room area, and his 27-year-old daughter and 28-year-old son shot in their bedrooms.

“Later on he told us that he shot each victim multiple times, just to make sure they didn’t suffer,” Leeper said. “When he was asked why he didn’t just shoot himself, he said he was too scared to do that.”

Broyles was booked into the Nassau County Jail on three counts of second-degree murder, Leeper said. He noted no history of domestic issues at the address.

As revealed on the staff page of Hodges Boulevard Presbyterian Church, on Wednesday evening, Broyles was listed as the church’s director of music ministries. The church writes that Broyles, who apparently goes by Bill, has been its church musician for 23 years, holds a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial engineering and has worked in the aerospace and medical device industries.