Green Cove Springs Police opens internal investigation into armed hostage response during Christmas parade

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – The Green Cove Springs Police Department announced on Sunday it will open an internal investigation into how the department responded to a hostage situation that was occurring within the vicinity of the city’s Christmas parade on Saturday night.

“Our department is aware of some concerns expressed on social media related to patrol vehicles responding to the scene while the parade was still occurring,” a lengthy post on social media reads in part. “Rest assured that any concerns our citizens (sic) have translate into concerns we have. If any officers’ actions were unreasonable, they will be properly addressed.”

Green Cove Springs Police, Clay County Sheriff’s Office and SWAT were called to the Speedway gas station on US 17 and State Road 16 just after 7 p.m. Saturday night. The clerk told deputies a man and woman were arguing outside and then went into the bathroom.

Police said the man held the woman hostage inside the bathroom for more than four hours. Deputies closed down portions of the roads surrounding the station while SWAT team members and negotiators spoke to the man.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a member of the SWAT team came face-to-face with the man and shot him. The man was then taken into custody and sent to the hospital. News4JAX has learned the suspected man is 44-year-old Lancy L. Keenon of Palatka.

Sheriff Cook said the woman who was being held hostage was rescued and is cooperating with detectives.

Even though no civilians or bystanders were injured during the standoff or police response, commenters on social media voiced complaints about how fast officers were driving through the parade route to respond to the situation and for officers having their guns drawn near children.

It’s not clear if paradegoers were told what was happening or if public safety information was being communicated with the crowd.

The 2021 Green Cove Springs Christmas Parade was well attended Saturday evening. Officers estimated this year’s parade “may have been the largest in the city’s history.”

In recent weeks, security plans for Christmas parades across the country were reviewed and bolstered after terror struck a city Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Authorities said six people were killed and over 60 were injured when a man driving an SUV ran over parade attendees and performers. How those who were struck fared depended on where each person or group was positioned in the parade as the SUV barreled forward.

However, despite those locally with concerns about the Green Cove Springs Police response, hundreds of commenters came to the defense of the department with many writing thanks for how officers put their lives at risk to keep the city safe.

News4JAX has left a message with GCSP and will update this story as soon as we hear back.