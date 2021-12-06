3 arrested following fight at Orange Park Mall that sparked evacuation

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – Two men and a woman were arrested Sunday following a fight that caused the Orange Park Mall to be evacuated.

According to an arrest report from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, all three have been charged with child abuse without great bodily harm, though it’s unclear exactly what they did because the witness account provided by a teenager was redacted in the report.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said 600 people were cleared out of the Orange Park Mall on Sunday evening after the fight in the food court led to a response from law enforcement officers.

According to a Sheriff’s Office spokesman, there were initial reports and social media rumors that there was an active shooter in the mall, but those reports were found to be untrue after deputies reviewed mall security video and secured all the businesses.