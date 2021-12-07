Autopsy: Jacksonville firefighter died of natural causes while working crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville firefighter who died while trying to rescue a driver who struck a concrete utility pole last month died of natural causes, an autopsy report shows.

According to the report from the Duval County Medical Examiner, fireman Mike Freeland died after a blood vessel ruptured in his brain, commonly referred to as an aneurysm.

The autopsy also found Freeland, 36, had an enlarged heart and thickening of the heart muscle in several areas.

After his death, there was speculation that Freeland stepped on a powerline while responding to the crash, but the medical examiner said there was no “convincing” evidence of electrical discharge on his body, clothing or boots.

The toxicology report also found nothing in his blood was a contributing factor.

At least 100 first responders and members of the community lined up to pay their respects last month as Freeland’s body was escorted from the medical examiner’s office to a funeral home on Soutel Drive.

Ad

“It’s a real loss to the department for that kind of guy that he was,” said Randy Wyse, president of the Jacksonville Association of Firefighters. “Always a smile on his face, very energetic, hard worker. Worked constantly and again, it’s somebody we will truly miss.”

The fire chief said Freeland was an energetic member of the department who had been with JFRD for 7½ years -- the last couple as an engineer.

His death was the third line of duty death JFRD has suffered since June.