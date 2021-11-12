Jacksonville firefighters mourn one of their own, will honor fallen engineer with procession

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Members of Jacksonville Fire and Rescue will honor one of their own Friday who died on the job Thursday while trying to rescue a driver in a crash.

JFRD is mourning firefighter Mike Freeland and is inviting the community to pay their respects and line up during a procession. Freeland’s body will be moved from the medical examiner’s office to a funeral home on Soutel Drive around 4 p.m.

Freeland, 36, died in the hospital Thursday after he collapsed while trying to rescue the driver of a U-Haul truck that hit a utility pole.

The loss has hit the first responder community hard.

Dozens of firefighters have come out to show their respects as Freeland’s body is taken to the funeral home.

In the meantime, an honor guard remains with Freeland’s body. A spokesperson with the fire department said it’s a tradition to have a fellow service member or service members stay with a fallen colleague until they can be laid to rest. He says they’re a family at JFRD and they don’t want to leave a fallen firefighter alone.

The chief said Freeland was an energetic member of the department who had been with JFRD for 7½ years -- the last couple as an engineer.

News4Jax was told Freeland was engaged to be married and studying to take an exam to qualify for promotion to lieutenant.

The chief said he was trying to pull someone out through the back of a U-Haul that had crashed into a power pole when Freeland stepped out of the back of the truck and collapsed. The fire department is still waiting for the medical examiner to release information about how Freeland died. This is the third line of duty death JFRD has suffered since June.

Condolences have spread all over social media. People have changed their profile pictures in Freeland’s memory. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted:

“My thoughts and prayers are with @TheJFRD Fire Fighter Mike Freeland, his family & his brothers and sisters with the department. My family and I are praying for you in this difficult time. Mike, thank you for your service to the @cityofjax. May you Rest In Peace”

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office calls-for-service page shows the crash happened at 12:39 a.m. at Aviation Avenue and Lake Newman Street -- near Cecil Commerce Center.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office calls-for-service page shows the crash happened at 12:39 a.m. at Aviation Avenue and Lake Newman Street -- near Cecil Commerce Center.

JFRD spokesman Eric Proswimmer said Freeland was working with firefighters at the scene “involving a prolonged extrication.” Powers said firefighters had been working for almost 30 minutes to free the driver of the crashed truck.

Powers said Freeland was in the back of the U-Haul truck trying to find another way into the cab when he stepped out and collapsed. His fellow firefighters provided advanced life-saving care and he was rushed to UF Health Jacksonville, where they said he died just after 2 a.m.

Powers said there was some speculation there was a wire down from the utility pole was on the ground nearby, “but until the medical examiner tells us that, we don’t know for sure.”

The three JFRD line-of-duty deaths this year were the first the department has suffered since 2018.

Capt. Thomas Barber, who served the department for 21 years and was 51 years old, died from a heart attack in June within hours of completing his shift. Lt. Mario Moya, who died with COVID in August, had been with JFRD for 17 years. He was also 51.