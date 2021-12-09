USS Iwo Jima leaving Mayport for new homeport in Norfolk

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. – The USS Iwo Jima, which was stationed at Naval Station Mayport for the last seven years, is heading to a new homeport in Norfolk, Virginia, in Friday.

The Iwo Jima, a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship, completed three deployments while it was homeported at Mayport.

“On behalf of Iwo Jima’s crew, I would like to personally thank Naval Station Mayport and the Jacksonville community for the support they have provided the ship and her crew,” said Iwo Jima commanding officer Capt. J. A. Krier. “Though we have enjoyed our time at Naval Station Mayport, the crew is excited for the transition to Norfolk and is ready to make a positive impact on the community here.”

In 2021, Iwo Jima deployed as the flagship of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group returning to Naval Station Mayport in October 2021. During the deployment, the IWO ARG, Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24 Marine Expeditionary Unit conducted exercises and operations in the 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation.

“I also want to thank the family and friends of the crew for their unwavering support,” Krier said. “To complete a deployment and execute a move of this size takes a tremendous amount of work and preparation from the crew and the families.”

USS Iwo Jima was commissioned on June 30, 2001, in Pensacola, and its initial homeport was Naval Station Norfolk until moving to Naval Station Mayport in August 2014. It is the second ship to bear the namesake, which pays homage to this pivotal World War II battle that claimed the lives of over 7,000 Americans and almost 21,000 Japanese from Feb. 19 to March 26, 1945.