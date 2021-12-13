Charity group pays off mortgages for families of fallen Florida first responders

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. – The Tunnel to Towers Foundation paid in full the mortgages on homes of four fallen Florida first responders, including Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department Captain Thomas Barber.

Barber died after he suffered a job-related medical emergency on June 14, 2021. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the department. Captain Barber left behind his wife Malissa and their three children.

“The tragic loss of my husband left my children and I in shock and disbelief...our sense of security and stability has forever been shaken. There have been many tears and prayers over the correct ‘next steps’ for my family. I could not possibly express the relief and gratitude that I felt upon receiving your call. Tunnel to Towers is evidence of an answered prayer.” Malissa Barbar, widow

The Barber family (Courtesy: Tunnel to Towers Foundation)

In November, the Jacksonville city council voted to establish an honorary street in Barber’s memory. The roadway will be built on Manor Drive extending from Timuquana Road to Old Timuquana Road.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation also paid off the mortgages on the homes of 3 other fallen first responders: Miccosukee Police Officer Horacio Sebastian Dominguez, Miami-Dade Police Captain Gustavo Durate and Escambia Fire Rescue District Chief Dwain Bradshaw.