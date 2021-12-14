City leaders could take up bill to repeal gas tax hike

Jacksonville city leaders are expected to vote on an emergency bill that could repeal the six-cent gas tax increase just over three weeks before it is slated to take effect.

That gas tax, which was approved by city leaders in May, doubles the current tax from 6 cents a gallon to 12 cents. The new gas tax could raise over $960 million in the next 30 years. That money will be used for transportation and other projects.

Even though gas prices appear to be dropping, some Jacksonville residents say they’re still feeling the pinch at the pump. John Kelly says he regularly uses an app to find the best prices around town.

“Gas prices are higher than ever for everybody. I fill up probably 3 times a month,” Kelly said. “Probably $150.

Steven Fisher agrees some people must make the tough decision, at times.

“You’ve got to depend on if you’re going to pay your rent, you’re going to buy food, pay for your kid, or are you going to have transportation to go to work,” Fisher said. “It’s rough right now.”

That’s why councilwoman Leanna Cumber introduced a bill to repeal it.

“If we’re going to raise taxes, then we need to make sure we’re doing it as a last resort.”

Cumber says not only will raising the gas tax make peoples’ lives more expensive, she believes if there’s a real emergency in the years to come, the city’s hands will be tied. By ‘emergency’, she gave examples of a hurricane or bridge repair.

“The plan is to bond out that whole 30 years of tax in the first 10 years,” Cumber said. “So, it’s essentially like getting a new credit card, maxing out that credit card, and then saying, ‘don’t worry, I’m going to pay it over the next 30 years’. You have no more ability to use that credit card in an emergency.”

Cumber also points to the money we should be receiving as part of the federal government’s trillion-dollar infrastructure plan. She also says the money will be spent on many unnecessary or wasteful projects like the Skyway, which she says nobody uses.

With the average commute in Jacksonville about 36 miles round trip:

A small fuel-efficient sedan driver would pay less than $14.50 a year in extra fuel costs

The average car or SUV would pay around $21.12 more a year

And big trucks would spend just under $36 more a year

Mayor Lenny Curry was in favor of the gas tax hike. He told News4jax Friday he’s sticking to the plan in place.

“Keep our promises,” Curry said. “We are going to follow through on our policies that we have here in Jacksonville and continue to do infrastructure work.”