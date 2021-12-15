Black bear found shot to death near Pumpkin Hill, FWC says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A black bear was found shot to death last week near Pumpkin Hill Creek Preserve State Park, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

FWC said the male bear, which weighed 200 to 250 pounds, was found dead Dec. 10 outside a gated home on Boney Road.

FWC removed the animal and was able to retrieve the bullet. FWC said it was not a previously-tagged bear.

Killing a bear without a hunting license is a second-degree misdemeanor that is punishable by up to 60 days in jail.

Anyone with information can call FWC at 888-404-3922 and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

The rapid development in Northeast Florida has encroached on bear habitat, and in the last five years, News4JAX has reported on bears roaming neighborhoods in Clay County (Green Cove Springs, Middleburg, Lake Asbury), Duval County (Southside and Bartram Springs), and St. Johns County (Nocatee).

In 2015, FWC allowed a one-weekend bear hunt, during which 300 bears were taken. There were lawsuits and protests, and a hunt hasn’t been done since then.

For more information about the Florida black bear, visit https://myfwc.com/wildlifehabitats/wildlife/bear/.