Gov. DeSantis introduces ‘Stop Woke Act’ to keep ‘critical race theory’ out of classrooms

WILDWOOD, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis continued his fight against “critical race theory” on Wednesday morning with the announcement of new legislation that would keep the controversial teachings out of classrooms.

DeSantis introduced the “Stop W.O.K.E. Act” during a rally-style event in Central Florida.

DeSantis said the legislation would put into law the Florida Department of Education’s prohibition on “critical race theory” in K through 12 schools that was approved in June.

Critical race theory, or CRT, is an academic concept that looks at how racism has led to laws and other policies that continue to negatively affect communities of color in America.

DeSantis says it teaches kids to hate each other.

“It violates Florida standards to scapegoat someone based on their race, to say that they are inherently racist, to say that they are an oppressor, or oppressed or any of that and that’s good and that’s important. But we also have to realize that we have to do more to make sure that that actually carries the day in our classrooms and in our society,” DeSantis said.

The “Stop Wrongs against Our Kids and Employees Act” would also give parents the ability to file lawsuits to enforce the prohibition of CRT, defund any money for K-12 or higher education going to CRT consultants and ban CRT concepts from employee training in schools. Accordign to DeSantis, it would also protect employees of corporations “against a hostile work environment due to critical race theory training.”

But some say it is important to teach CRT to give a historical perspective and show children how the racist laws enacted during the Jim Crow Era, for example, still have an effect on society today.

DeSantis said the legislation will be introduced when the Florida Legislature reconvenes in January.