Police arrest brothers who live at home that was struck by barrage of bullets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office have arrested two brothers who live at a home that was riddled with bullets during a drive-by shooting in the South Riverside neighborhood, which is just south of San Marco.

Despite the home being being struck numerous times, no one inside was wounded.

The shooting at the home on Boulder Street was reported on Dec. 5. News4JAX has since learned investigators showed up at the home around 10 p.m. Tuesday night, arresting two people -- a 17-year-old and 23-year-old.

Their mother, who News4JAX is not identifying by name at her request, said she rents the home with her sons but has not lived there since the night of the shooting. She said she met with detectives after the arrest of her sons.

“They were arrested for gun charges after they were observed on multiple videos,” the mother said.

She said that she learned following the drive-by that the Sheriff’s Office setup surveillance of Boulder Street.

“The way I’m understanding it is they (her sons) were seen on video surveillance in the area of the house holding guns on the street of the house, not only in the driveway, but were seen with guns on the actual street,” she said.

The mother also said that detectives told her that her sons’ social media activity had also been under surveillance. Now she says she is tired of making excuses for her sons.

“Over the last 24 hours, after talking to the detectives and hearing what they have been doing on social media in the past 24 hours to stir up more problems, I now see my sons are not going to change and, unfortunately, I have to walk away,” the mother said.

Since the night of the shooting, she hasn’t returned home. And other neighbors simply don’t feel safe following the night of Dec. 5.

Several of the homes on the street are vacant after residents packed their bags and left.

“Four of the eight homes have no occupants in it because they do not feel safe,” one neighbor said.

Another neighbor told us she hopes to soon move.

Because the case is still under investigation, it’s unclear if police have identified the shooters and the driver in surveillance video that was captured on the night of the drive-by.