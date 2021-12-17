Committee votes to advance formal charges against inspector general

Lisa Green, head of the city of Iacksonville Inspector General's Office, is on paid administrative leave.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Friday morning, the Inspector General Selection & Retention Committee met to hear the presentation on the Office of General Counsel’s investigation into Lisa Green, Jacksonville’s inspector general.

The committee is made up of the chair of Ethics Commission, chair of the TRUE Commission, the chief judge, the Jacksonville City Council president, Mayor Lenny Curry’s Office, the Public Defender’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office.

Green was put on administrative leave in November because of complaints filed by office staff against her. Two others in the office are also on leave.

There were four separate complaints and each person requested whistleblower status, so we will never know their identities -- with the exception of one, who had previously waived right to confidentiality.

The OGC investigated the complaints. The Jacksonville Human Rights Commission examined some of the allegations as well and gave copies of its report to the members of the committee last night. It was then formally presented and discussed today.

There were nine allegations, all of which the committee voted to advance to formal charges against Green, that could possibly lead to her removal.

The charges are:

Hostile work environment (Green made inappropriate and unwelcome sexual comments in the workplace)

Discrimination (discriminating against Black employees and based on disability status)

Retaliation (following one of the whistleblower complaints)

Toxic work environment (Green behaved in an unprofessional and “often erratic” manner)

Objectivity – didn’t maintain objectivity and impartiality

Inappropriate relationship with subordinate – had a relationship with her former director of investigations (that employee resigned in early 2020)

Mismanagement/violation of city policy & state law (some of it surrounding public records)

Attempts to influence testimony of investigation witnesses

Credibility (has provided some inconsistent statements during the investigation)

The areas that can be grounds for removal are:

Abuse of power

Neglect of duty

Discrimination

Ethical misconduct

Now that the committee has voted to advance the allegations into formal charges, the charges and the full report will be presented to Green. She will have a chance to present evidence that would be heard at a hearing before city council.

The city council has the fact finding power and the ability to vote to remove. On Friday, the committee’s role was determining whether or not there was enough to justify removal.

Once Green receives a copy of the charging document, the OGC report will become public record.