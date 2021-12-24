Stores around Jacksonville packed with last-minute shoppers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Last-minute shoppers packed the stores Friday for the final day of shopping before Christmas.

When many stores close Friday they will not reopen their doors until after Christmas day. Parking lots were packed all over Jacksonville Friday afternoon as shoppers ran out to pick up those last-minute items.

“Everything was there, unlike Thanksgiving nothing was there. The ham, I was worried about that, extra pricey today, but it is good,” shopper Kim Thomas said.

Whether you forgot an ingredient for the Christmas meal or need a last-minute gift once doors close Friday night, the options will be limited Christmas Day.

Stores like Walmart, Target, and Publix won’t reopen their doors until Sunday. If you do need to grab something on Christmas day some CVS, Walgreens, and WAWA locations will be open.

Click here for a list of which stores and restaurants are open, and which are closed.