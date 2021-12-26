Want a refund for the Gator Bowl? Here’s what you need to do

News4JAX Insiders can win a 4-pack of tickets to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl from Dec. 20 - Dec. 31.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Organizers behind the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl provided an update Sunday afternoon for people who want a refund for the game.

This comes after Texas A&M backed out of the game and was replaced by Rutgers who will play Wake Forest.

Everyone who bought tickets for the game is eligible to get a refund.

Because the game wasn’t canceled there won’t be automatic refunds.

You need to put in a request to get your money back.

You can make that request by clicking here and following the instructions.

The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl has authorized all its partners to refund tickets and parking requests. Once requested, refunds may take up to 30 days.