Rutgers, Wake Forest healthy and ready for the Gator Bowl

Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano addresses the media with players ahead of the Gator Bowl.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Wake Forest and Rutgers go head-to-head in the Tax Slayer Gator Bowl on Friday morning.

A news conference was held Thursday morning at TIAA Bank Field where officials discussed safety protocols for tomorrow’s bowl game.

It’s a bowl game that almost didn’t happen because of COVID-19, however, coaches said the players are healthy and ready to go. And officials are making sure fans are safe.

Wake Forest and Rutgers fans will be filling the seats at TIAA Bank Field on New Year’s Eve as the schools battle it out in the Tax Slayer Gator Bowl.

COVID-19 and injuries led to Texas A&M pulling out of the bowl game. Rutgers stepped up to the plate last week allowing the game to go on.

Fans heading to the game can expect the same stadium COVID-19 protocols already in place for Jaguars games.

“Masks are encouraged, they’re not required,” said Mike Kenny, director of stadium and event services. “There are some restricted areas where there are heightened protocols that are in place but we will be using the same protocols, very similar protocols, for Tax Slayer Gator Bowl for all season long during Jaguars home games.”

Gates open at 9 a.m. and kickoff is at 11 a.m. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office encourages fans to arrive early and get to their parking spots three hours before kick-off.

JFRD says firefighters will be on standby inside and outside the stadium for any medical needs throughout the game.

There is still plenty of time to buy tickets and parking passes until then.