343 new student cases added to DCPS student COVID caseload

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Public Schools on Wednesday night added 343 newly reported COVID-19 infections among students in its evening caseload update.

The number was just shy of the single-update high number of 359 that was posted Tuesday evening. It topped Monday’s record of 305 cases.

Schools with the most cases added Wednesday included:

Darnell-Cookman School of the Medical Arts: 19

Atlantic Coast High School: 13

Mandarin High School: 12

Mandarin Oaks Elementary: 11

Paxon School for Advanced Studies: 10

Notably, a total of 90 DCPS schools added one or more student cases Wednesday.

A total of 67 new cases among DCPS staff members were added Wednesday, down from the 111 that were added Tuesday.

Schools with the most staff cases added Wednesday included: