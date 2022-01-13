56º
343 new student cases added to DCPS student COVID caseload

Staff, News4JAX

An empty Duval County Public Schools elementary classroom (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Public Schools on Wednesday night added 343 newly reported COVID-19 infections among students in its evening caseload update.

The number was just shy of the single-update high number of 359 that was posted Tuesday evening. It topped Monday’s record of 305 cases.

Schools with the most cases added Wednesday included:

  • Darnell-Cookman School of the Medical Arts: 19
  • Atlantic Coast High School: 13
  • Mandarin High School: 12
  • Mandarin Oaks Elementary: 11
  • Paxon School for Advanced Studies: 10

Notably, a total of 90 DCPS schools added one or more student cases Wednesday.

A total of 67 new cases among DCPS staff members were added Wednesday, down from the 111 that were added Tuesday.

Schools with the most staff cases added Wednesday included:

  • Biltmore Elementary: 4
  • New Berlin Elementary: 4
  • Ribault High School: 3

