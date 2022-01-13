Let’s do it for Betty! City animal shelter hosts Betty White adoption challenge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – To honor what would have been beloved actress Betty White’s 100th birthday on Monday, Jacksonville’s Animal Care and Protective Services is challenging citizens to help the shelter reach 100 adoptions this weekend.

In addition to her legendary screen career, White was a well-known animal advocate.

You can join the challenge by adopting a free pet or donating to the Friends of Jacksonville Animals. City license fees may apply.

ACPS is giving a little nudge to everyone to give a home to one of the shelter’s senior “Golden Girls” (or boys) -- as a nod to one of White’s most iconic TV roles.

Adoption hours are:

Saturday, Jan. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Visit the ACPS shelter (2020 Forest St. – 32204) in person or visit www.coj.net/pets to view available pets.

Twisted Oaks Rescue in Keystone Heights is also hosting a fundraiser in honor of White’s 100th birthday.

From 1-3 p.m. Monday at the rescue at 350 S Lawrence Blvd. you can join the party and honor White by donating a bag of pet food to feed local hungry pets.