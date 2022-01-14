5 hurt in crash involving sand truck that hit Westside Ace Hardware

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Five people were taken to hospitals for treatment after a crash on West Beaver Street that involved a sand truck, which plowed into the Bennett Ace Hardware on Friday evening, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

District Chief Terri Norton said four people needed to be extricated, including the driver of the truck. Three people were said to have serious injuries. Two patients were pediatrics.

Norton said two members of the family that owns the Ace Hardware were among those transported for injuries.

The building was believed to be a total loss.

A roofer who was working on top of a building across the street says he saw the semi traveling east on West Beaver Street when it collided with a car that was turning onto Cahoon Road. He said it appeared that both vehicles crashed into the Ace Hardware.

Tyron Irvin, said he heard the crash and ran outside.

“I heard a loud boom. Tires squealing. You could smell the smoke coming off the tires,” Irvin said.

Witnesses say firefighters had to rescue one person who was under the semi.

“I’m devastated,” said Richard Dooley, who lives in the area. “I shop there all the time. I have breakfast with one of the owners every Saturday.”

An employee who works with the driver of the semi told News4JAX the truck belongs to a logistics company and that her co-worker was hauling sand when his truck collided with a car, pushing through the building. She said although he was taken to a hospital, he is doing OK.

West Beaver Street was closed in both directions at Cahoon due to the crash. At about 6:30 p.m., firefighters began leaving the scene.