60º
wjxt logo

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Video shows Florida tornado that knocked over semi-truck on I-75

Travis Gibson, Digital reporter/editor

Tags: Florida, Weather
FHP dash camera video shows a reported tornado crossing I-75. (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – Dash camera video from a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser reportedly captured a tornado crossing Interstate 75 on Sunday morning.

The video, recorded around 9:30 a.m. in Collier County, appears to show a large funnel cloud crossing the highway as strong storms moved across the area.

FHP said the winds from the tornado caused a semi-truck to flip on its side, but FHP said the driver only suffered minor injuries and is expected to be ok.

FHP asked drivers to monitor weather conditions as storms move across the state and be safe.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Digital reporter who has lived in Jacksonville for more than 25 years and focuses on important local issues like education and the environment.

email

twitter