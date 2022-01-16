Video shows Florida tornado that knocked over semi-truck on I-75

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – Dash camera video from a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser reportedly captured a tornado crossing Interstate 75 on Sunday morning.

The video, recorded around 9:30 a.m. in Collier County, appears to show a large funnel cloud crossing the highway as strong storms moved across the area.

FHP said the winds from the tornado caused a semi-truck to flip on its side, but FHP said the driver only suffered minor injuries and is expected to be ok.

FHP asked drivers to monitor weather conditions as storms move across the state and be safe.