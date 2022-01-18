42 guns confiscated at Jacksonville International Airport in 2021

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A total of 42 guns were confiscated at Transportation Security Administration checkpoints at Jacksonville International Airport last year, according to TSA.
That’s up from 36 in 2020.
While 42 at JIA in 2021 is not a record, TSA said, it’s a “troubling” situation.
Nationwide, TSA prevented 5,972 guns from getting through security checkpoints in 2021. That’s the highest number in TSA’s 20-year history, passing the previous record of 4,432 guns intercepted in 2019. Of the guns found last year, 86% were loaded.
BREAKING NEWS: @TSA officers prevented 5,972 guns from getting through airport security checkpoints nationwide in 2021. That’s the highest number in TSA’s 20-year history, surpassing the previous record of 4,432 guns caught in 2019. pic.twitter.com/bP4LJKVMFB— Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) January 18, 2022
The TSA offers six tips for getting through checkpoints as quickly as possible:
- No guns in carry-ons. Airline passengers can fly with firearms only in checked baggage. All firearms must be properly packed and declared at check-in. Contact your airline for additional guidance. And it is your responsibility to know what the gun laws are on both sides of your trip.
- Wear a face mask. You must. The federal face mask mandate for travelers remains in place for any location inside an airport or on a plane. Those who refuse to wear a mask face steep fines from the TSA.
- Leave all prohibited items at home. To reduce the likelihood of a bag search at the checkpoint, search your own bag before leaving home. Unsure if it’s allowed: use the “What Can I Bring?” page on TSA.gov.
- Prepare for the security checkpoint. Have a valid ID card readily available. Follow the liquids rule of 3.4 ounces or less, with the exception of hand sanitizer, which has a temporary 12-ounce limit in carry-on baggage.
- Help is available. Get live assistance by tweeting your questions and comments to @AskTSA in English or Spanish or via Facebook Messenger. You can also call the TSA Contact Center at 866-289-9673.
- Enroll now in TSA PreCheck. Travel with Ease by enrolling in TSA PreCheck and avoid removing shoes, belts, liquids, food, laptops and light jackets. Most new enrollees receive a known traveler number within five days, and membership lasts for five years.