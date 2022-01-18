42 guns confiscated at Jacksonville International Airport in 2021

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A total of 42 guns were confiscated at Transportation Security Administration checkpoints at Jacksonville International Airport last year, according to TSA.

That’s up from 36 in 2020.

While 42 at JIA in 2021 is not a record, TSA said, it’s a “troubling” situation.

Nationwide, TSA prevented 5,972 guns from getting through security checkpoints in 2021. That’s the highest number in TSA’s 20-year history, passing the previous record of 4,432 guns intercepted in 2019. Of the guns found last year, 86% were loaded.

