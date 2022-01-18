Crashed semitruck remains in place days after plowing into Westside Ace Hardware

Photo taken Monday shows portion of semitruck that remains after crashing into side of Ace Hardware.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Days after a sand truck barreled into the side of the Bennett Ace Hardware, the crashed semitruck still remains in the building behind makeshift wooden barriers, which were put in place hours after the wreck.

It might be hard to see, but a portion of the semi’s rear-end could be seen just over the barriers.

It’s unclear when the truck will finally be removed, but notably, “no trespassing signs” have been added outside the building on West Beaver Street. There’s also a red sign that reads “condemned.”

Notably, hours after the Friday crash, District Chief Terri Norton told News4JAX the building was believed to be a total loss.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said five people were hospitalized, and Norton said that number included two people of the family that owns the Ace Hardware store.

