JSO to hold public auction for sale of goat

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – You’ve goat to be kidding me...

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office made an announcement on social media Tuesday that they were going to auction off a goat they stumbled upon last month.

The goat was found last month in the North Arlington area and the sheriff’s office had no luck finding its owner.

The sale will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27, at Montgomery Correctional Center (4727 Lannie Road).

Specifics for the sale are as follows:

  • Bidders must be present
  • Payment is due upon winning and must be in cash
  • The winner must be able to take possession following payment

This isn’t the first time JSO has found a wandering goat. It’s just that usually the owners claim their pet.

The goat will be sold to the highest bidder.

