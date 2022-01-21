😲 Nassau County deputies have a new K-9 & need help with a name

Photo of Nassau County Sheriff's Office's new K-9, courtesy of the Sheriff's Office.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Do you SEE those EARS?

A new bloodhound puppy is getting familiar with his new office and will soon be on watch for the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the 9-week-old was donated to the K-9 unit by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

One thing: He doesn’t have a name yet, and Nassau County deputies need your help naming him!

To make a suggestion, head to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page. The deadline for submissions is midnight Feb. 1.

If the name you choose has a significant meaning, make sure you explain that in the post.

Sheriff Bill Leeper and the team will review the names and make a selection. The winner will be invited to join the pup’s swearing-in ceremony.

The new K-9 will be trained to search for missing and endangered children and adults.