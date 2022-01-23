Florida Highway Patrol searching for vehicle in deadly hit-and-run in Middleburg

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Investigators with Florida Highway Patrol are searching for the driver and vehicle believed to have run over a bicyclist in Clay County and then fled the scene.

The vehicle is a white 2001-2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser. FHP said the car will have right front and hood damage and is missing its right headlight. If you see the vehicle or have any information about the driver, you’re urged to dial *347 for FHP or 911. To make an anonymous report call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-8477.

UPDATE: Hit & Run Fatality in Clay County: Mimosa Ave @ Johns Cemetery Rd.



We are looking for a 2001-2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser, white in color. Vehicle has right front damage, missing right headlight, and hood damage. Any information, please call *FHP or CrimeStoppers. pic.twitter.com/0wsIAocI9M — FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) January 23, 2022

FHP first announced the crash on Saturday night. Troopers said the crash happened just before 7:30 on North Mimosa Avenue near County Road 218 in Middleburg. Investigators said a 45-year-old male was riding a bicycle in the area when the PT Cruiser hit him.

The bicyclist died before reaching the hospital. A second bicyclist was also killed Saturday night in Clay County. Troopers said the crashes were not connected.