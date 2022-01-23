54º
Florida Highway Patrol searching for vehicle in deadly hit-and-run in Middleburg

Emily Boyer, Morning assignment manager, Traffic reporter

Picture shows make/model similar to vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run. (Credit: Florida Highway Patrol)

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Investigators with Florida Highway Patrol are searching for the driver and vehicle believed to have run over a bicyclist in Clay County and then fled the scene.

The vehicle is a white 2001-2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser. FHP said the car will have right front and hood damage and is missing its right headlight. If you see the vehicle or have any information about the driver, you’re urged to dial *347 for FHP or 911. To make an anonymous report call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-8477.

FHP first announced the crash on Saturday night. Troopers said the crash happened just before 7:30 on North Mimosa Avenue near County Road 218 in Middleburg. Investigators said a 45-year-old male was riding a bicycle in the area when the PT Cruiser hit him.

The bicyclist died before reaching the hospital. A second bicyclist was also killed Saturday night in Clay County. Troopers said the crashes were not connected.

