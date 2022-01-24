St. Johns County commissioners to host growth management workshop

According to the latest census, between 2010 and 2020, St. Johns County grew by nearly 44%.

The rapid growth in St. Johns County is no secret. Managing that growth is a massive job, and there are plans to make sure that things remain under control.

Signs of the growth can be seen everywhere in St. Johns County. Houses are sprouting up. Stores are being built. Shopping centers are being developed.

The numbers tell the story. According to the latest census, between 2010 and 2020, St. Johns County grew by nearly 44%. It is one of the fastest-growing counties in the U.S. and the second-fastest growing county in Florida.

Among the biggest challenges in managing that growth is making sure the infrastructure keeps up — like roads, schools, police and fire protection. And the people who move into the county will also need libraries and parks for their families to enjoy.

That’s why, on Tuesday, the St. Johns County Board of Commissioners will hold a growth management workshop. Commissioners won’t be making any policy decisions or bring anything to a vote, but they would like input from those who live in St. Johns County or those who plan on moving there.

On the agenda:

Local government’s role in managing growth Current growth trends and infrastructure needs Transportation planning and concurrency Additional considerations for new development proposals

If you’d like to talk about the future in St. Johns County, you’ll have your chance. The place to be Tuesday at 9 a.m. is the County Auditorium located at 500 San Sebastian View in St. Augustine.

Last year in St Johns County, there were a record number of single-family housing permits filed. There was also a record home sale in Ponte Vedra Beach for $10 million, and Texas-based Buc-ee’s brought its Texas-sized gas station to the area. It will be interesting to see what 2022 brings and how it’s managed.