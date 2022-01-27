Reports: Nathaniel Hackett to get 2nd interview with Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Throughout Wednesday, fans have been abuzz over the possibility that former Jaguars quarterback Byron Leftwich could return to lead the team in the next season.

Alas, there are reports that it’s not a done deal, and that the team is still not done conducting interviews.

On Wednesday night, it was reported that the Jaguars will have a second interview Thursday with Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Gene Frenette of the Florida Times Union was of the first to report the news. It was later re-tweeted by the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

It's not over yet. #Jaguars will have a second interview Thursday with Green Bay Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett, per NFL source. — Eugene Frenette (@GeneFrenette) January 27, 2022

Aaron Wilson, of the Pro Football Network, also reported: “The Jacksonville Jaguars have scheduled a second interview with Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett for Thursday, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.”

Both Leftwich and Hackett have spent time with the Jaguars previously. Leftwich was the Jaguars’ first-round pick in the 2003 NFL draft.

Hackett spent four seasons with the Jaguars, working his way up to offensive coordinator before being fired during the 2018 season.