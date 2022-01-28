Man killed in shooting behind Baymeadows Road strip mall, police say

A man was found fatally shot behind a Baymeadows Road strip mall on Thursday night.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A man was killed Thursday night in a shooting behind a strip mall on Baymeadows Road, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Police responded to a call about a person shot in a wooded area behind the mall, which is near the intersection of Baymeadows and Old Baymeadows roads, just before 10 p.m. Thursday.

Once officers arrived at the scene they found a male in his mid to late 20s with at least one gunshot wound, according to JSO.

Paramedics to the man to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The person who called the police stayed on the scene and is cooperating with detectives.

JSO said they are attempting to find a suspect at this time. It’s believed the shooter might have left the area on a bicycle.

If anyone has any information, they’re asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.