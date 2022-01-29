‘It’s unbelievable’: Father of 2′s family wants answers in his murder

Aquila Jones was fatally shot at the Caroline Village Apartments in December, his family said.

A December night turned into a nightmare for Tamira Jones’ family when her brother, 36-year-old Aquila Jones, was murdered.

“It’s been really hard. He has kids,” Tamira Jones said. “The day that Aquila got killed, he had also just finished Christmas shopping for his boys. That’s very heartbreaking for them, and it’s just sad. It’s really sad.”

Investigators said the shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 1 at the Caroline Village Apartments off Justina Road.

Tamira Jones said her brother was with his cousin. The two men were in a parked car in front of a building when, according to police, they were approached and shot at.

Aquila Jones died. His cousin survived.

“I have no idea who would want to do this to him because Quila was a funny guy. He was loved by many people, a lot of people looked up to him, so I just don’t know who would kill him like this,” Tamira Jones said.

Aquila Jones leaves behind two sons, ages 5 and 3. His sister hopes someone will speak up about who ended his life.

“For somebody to just kill him like that, it’s unbelievable,” Tamira Jones said. “It’s devastating. It hurts. It’s just whoever did this, I just want them to come forward. I just want them to come forward and know that a family is hurting. His kids are hurting.”

She said the nightmare won’t be over until her family gets closure.

A witness saw two men running from the scene. At this time no suspects have been named.

If you have any information about Aquila Jones’ murder, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.