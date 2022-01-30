43º
Rams OC emerges as ‘dark horse’ head coach candidate for Jaguars: report

Travis Gibson, Digital reporter/editor

Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell talks about the signing of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. during an NFL football practice Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) (Marcio Jose Sanchez, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A coach who wasn’t on the Jacksonville Jaguars initial list of head coach candidates could get an interview soon, according to a new report on Sunday.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said according to his sources, Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell has emerged as a key candidate to be the Jaguars’ next head coach. Rapoport said O’Connell is a “dark horse who could quickly become the front runner.”

The Jaguars are hoping to have an in-person interview with O’Connell as soon as Monday, he said.

The Rams play the 49ers on Sunday for the NFC Championship so Jacksonville may have to wait longer than that if the Rams win and advance to the Super Bowl.

According to reports, O’Connell is also a finalist for the Minnesota Vikings vacant head coaching job and in the mix to take over for the Houston Texans.

O’Connell, a 36-year-old former quarterback at San Diego State University, was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2008 and was in the NFL until 2012. He has been a coach since 2015, with stops in Cleveland, Washington D.C. and San Francisco.

It’s just another twist in the Jaguars coaching search that has dragged on with no end in sight.

Jacksonville has seen two of its top candidates hired by other teams. Its rumored interest in Byron Leftwich has reached a standstill, with reports suggesting that current general manager Trent Baalke is an impediment in bringing him in as head coach.

