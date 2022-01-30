Rams OC emerges as ‘dark horse’ head coach candidate for Jaguars: report

Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell talks about the signing of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. during an NFL football practice Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A coach who wasn’t on the Jacksonville Jaguars initial list of head coach candidates could get an interview soon, according to a new report on Sunday.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said according to his sources, Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell has emerged as a key candidate to be the Jaguars’ next head coach. Rapoport said O’Connell is a “dark horse who could quickly become the front runner.”

The Jaguars are hoping to have an in-person interview with O’Connell as soon as Monday, he said.

The biggest question mark about Kevin O’Connell is his play calling experience.



He is basically the offensive manager in LA with McVay calling the shots.



At his last stop in Washington he got to call plays only after Jay Gruden was fired. — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) January 30, 2022

The Rams play the 49ers on Sunday for the NFC Championship so Jacksonville may have to wait longer than that if the Rams win and advance to the Super Bowl.

According to reports, O’Connell is also a finalist for the Minnesota Vikings vacant head coaching job and in the mix to take over for the Houston Texans.

O’Connell, a 36-year-old former quarterback at San Diego State University, was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2008 and was in the NFL until 2012. He has been a coach since 2015, with stops in Cleveland, Washington D.C. and San Francisco.

If the Jaguars can’t get Leftwich, it wouldn’t be settling if they landed O’Connell. Hear nothing but great things about him as a coach. Guys I know think he’s a rising star. — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) January 30, 2022

It’s just another twist in the Jaguars coaching search that has dragged on with no end in sight.

Jacksonville has seen two of its top candidates hired by other teams. Its rumored interest in Byron Leftwich has reached a standstill, with reports suggesting that current general manager Trent Baalke is an impediment in bringing him in as head coach.