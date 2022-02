Putnam County, Fla. – A woman dies in crash on CR 309 in Putnam County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, just before 12:30 a.m. the driver of a pickup truck failed making its way around a curve on CR 309.

The truck then veered into the west bound shoulder before landing into a ditch and hitting a power line.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle, and had fatal injuries as a result of the crash.