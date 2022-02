UPDATED: Feb. 1, 2022

We feel like marking the date of the Jaguars coaching search is important because it reminds us how long the process has taken.

As Scott Johnson found out today, that’s probably because the process involves contracts worth millions of dollars and let’s be real; we don’t want to be back in this same position 2-3 years from now.

So, for the second straight day, Scott gives the Wheel of Coaches a spin to see where the Jaguars coaching search takes us next: