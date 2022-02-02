3 new charges filed against former Sheriff Darryl Daniels; trial delayed again

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels is now facing three more charges, and his attorneys asked a judge Wednesday for more time to prepare for trial because of the new charges filed by the state.

The new charges filed by the state against Daniels include one additional count of tampering with evidence and two additional counts of false information to a law enforcement officer.

Prosecutors said the new tampering with evidence charge stems from a Google account they claim was deleted.

“I have not conducted discovery related to this allegation because it was not an issue. Quite frankly, your honor, I am unprepared to address this with a trial breathing down our neck in less than three weeks. We need a continuous to investigate and defend against this new allegation,” defense attorney Matthew Kachergus said at a hearing Wednesday.

The judge granted the continuance, pushing Daniels’ trial from mid-February to mid-May.

The trial, which was initially set to begin Dec. 13, was pushed back until February after the state filed a motion asking for it to be moved because a lead detective in the case, who is also serving as a witness, was dealing with a medical issue that would not allow him to be available in December.

Daniels will now have his final pretrial hearing on May 3.

Daniels faces charges of giving false information and tampering with evidence during an investigation into an affair with a former co-worker.

State Attorney Melissa Nelson recused her office because of a conflict of interest, so the Fifth Circuit Attorney’s Office in St. Johns County is handling the case.

Daniels was arrested in August 2020 after an investigation was launched into an affair between Daniels and a woman named Cierra Smith, who was a corrections officer at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

According to the investigation, Daniels and Smith were in a relationship while they worked at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, where Daniels was Smith’s boss. The affair continued after Daniels was elected sheriff of Clay County.

When JSO’s internal investigation was about to be released, Daniels and Smith admitted to their affair. Daniels is accused of ordering one of his deputies to illegally arrest Smith for stalking him in 2019 after he told his wife the affair was over. Investigators said Daniels lied to them about the actions he took when the affair became public and had his phone scrubbed of incriminating communications.

News4JAX got a copy of a deposition Smith recorded last year. Notably, the witness’ name was redacted. News4JAX was there as Smith walked into the office.

Sources told News4JAX Daniels rejected a plea offer.

Calls to Daniels’ attorney have not been returned.