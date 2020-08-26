Video of suspended Sheriff Darryl Daniels maintaining his innocence no longer online

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – An arraignment is scheduled today for suspended Sheriff Darryl Daniels. Daniels is facing criminal charges stemming from a sex scandal investigation.

An arraignment is a formal reading of a criminal charging document in the presence of the defendant, to inform him of the charges against the defendant. In response to arraignment, the accused is expected to enter a plea.

Court records show Daniel’s defense has already entered a plea of not guilty. His defense will be present for the hearing but Daniels is not expected to attend.

Under his suspension, Daniels is prohibited from performing any official duty or function of public office. He’s also prohibited from receiving any pay or allowance from any privileges of public office.

Daniels has remained out of the public eye since posting a 7-minute video to social media defending his innocence on July 27. The video has since been taken down.

It’s not clear if the Clay County Sheriff’s Office took the video down or if Daniels requested the video be removed. A previous embed of the video in a News4Jax story is showing the video is unavailable/

Several other videos of Daniels have not been removed.

News4Jax reached out to Clay County Sheriff’s Office for more information.