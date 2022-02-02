Teen accused of killing Tristyn Bailey expected in court Wednesday for hearing

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Aiden Fucci, the St. Johns County teenager charged with the brutal stabbing death of his schoolmate, 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, is expected to be in court Wednesday.

The hearing is set for 9 a.m. and will be streamed on News4JAX.com and News4JAX+.

Judge Lee Smith told both lawyers he hopes to set a trial date for late 2022 for Fucci, who is charged with first-degree murder and will be tried as an adult. He has pleaded not guilty.

The judge said he wants a trial date set for later this year, possibly in late fall.

Fucci was arrested the day after deputies found Bailey’s body near their homes in the Durbin Crossing community. Investigators say his DNA was on Bailey’s body.

At the last hearing in October, the public defender appointed to represent Fucci said he and the prosecutor both have a death penalty trial in March, meaning most depositions in the Fucci case won’t be scheduled until after that. His attorney has not asked for a mental competency evaluation.

Fucci’s lawyer also filed a waiver of appearance for all future court dates but the judge compelled his appearance in October and he showed up in person for the first time with a different haircut.

Back in September, Fucci looked perplexed and talked about demons during a virtual pre-trial hearing.

In October’s pretrial hearing, he seemed alert and didn’t say much. Members of Bailey’s family sat in the audience.

According to court records, Fucci’s girlfriend told an investigator he would hear voices that would tell him to kill people. Investigators also said Fucci had a notebook that contained violent and Satanic drawings.

Fucci’s mother, Crystal Smith will also have a hearing Wednesday on separate charges, including tampering with evidence, but she is not expected to be in court. Investigators said she washed blood off her son’s blue jeans while he was being questioned.

Bailey’s body was found on Mother’s Day -- stabbed dozens of times -- less than a half-mile from Fucci’s home.

Fucci, now 15, is in custody at the Duval County jail while he awaits trial.